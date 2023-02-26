Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 34 22 10 2 68 28 76 Sheff Utd 33 19 7 7 55 30 64 Middlesbrough 34 17 6 11 56 40 57 Blackburn 34 17 4 13 38 38 55 Millwall 33 15 8 10 41 33 53 Luton 33 14 11 8 40 32 53 Norwich 34 15 7 12 48 37 52 Watford 34 13 11 10 41 38 50 Sunderland 34 13 10 11 49 38 49 West Brom 33 13 9 11 44 36 48 Coventry 33 13 9 11 37 34 48 Preston 33 12 9 12 30 38 45 Bristol City 33 11 11 11 43 41 44 Reading 33 13 5 15 38 48 44 Swansea 33 11 9 13 46 50 42 Hull 34 11 9 14 38 48 42 Stoke 34 11 7 16 39 41 40 QPR 34 10 9 15 35 49 39 Birmingham 34 10 8 16 38 46 38 Rotherham 33 8 12 13 36 45 36 Cardiff 34 9 8 17 25 38 35 Huddersfield 33 8 7 18 30 47 31Blackpool 34 7 10 17 33 51 31Wigan 33 7 10 16 30 52 31