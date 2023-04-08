Close
Football: English Championship Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 39 25 12 2 76 30 87 - promoted Sheff Utd 39 23 7 9 60 33 76 ---------------------------------------------- Luton 40 18 14 8 48 35 68 Middlesbrough 40 20 7 13 72 48 67 Millwall 40 17 11 12 48 40 62 Blackburn 39 19 4 16 43 45 61 ---------------------------------------------- Norwich 40 17 9 14 54 42 60 Preston 40 16 11 13 39 44 59 Coventry 40 15 13 12 47 41 58 West Brom 39 15 11 13 48 42 56 Sunderland 40 14 13 13 57 50 55 Watford 40 14 13 13 47 45 55 Bristol City 40 13 13 14 48 48 52 Stoke 40 14 9 17 53 47 51 Swansea 40 13 11 16 54 59 50 Birmingham 40 13 10 17 44 51 49 Hull 40 12 13 15 47 57 49 Rotherham 39 10 14 15 44 52 44 Cardiff 39 11 9 19 33 45 42 Huddersfield 40 11 9 20 39 57 42 QPR 40 11 9 20 38 62 42 ---------------------------------------------- Reading 40 13 8 19 42 60 41* Blackpool 40 8 11 21 42 64 35 Wigan 40 8 13 19 34 60 34** * Reading deducted 6 points for breach of financial regulations **Wigan deducted 3 points for breach of financial regulations Note: Top two are promoted automatically, third to sixth places in play-offs, bottom three relegated

