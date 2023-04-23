Football: English Championship table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 43 26 14 3 81 34 92 Sheff Utd 42 25 7 10 65 36 82 ------------------------------------- Luton 43 20 15 8 54 37 75 Middlesbrough 43 22 8 13 82 52 74 Coventry 44 17 15 12 55 45 66 Millwall 44 18 11 15 51 44 65 ------------------------------------- Blackburn 43 19 8 16 47 49 65 West Brom 42 17 12 13 54 45 63 Preston 44 17 12 15 44 52 63 Sunderland 43 16 14 13 61 52 62 Norwich 44 17 11 16 56 51 62 Swansea 44 17 11 16 64 61 62 Watford 44 15 14 15 52 51 59 Bristol City 44 14 14 16 52 54 56 Hull 44 14 14 16 50 60 56 Stoke 44 14 11 19 55 51 53 Birmingham 44 14 11 19 46 54 53 QPR 44 12 11 21 43 69 47 Rotherham 43 10 16 17 47 58 46 Cardiff 43 12 10 21 38 52 46 Huddersfield 43 11 11 21 42 61 44 ------------------------------------- Reading 44 13 10 21 45 65 43 Blackpool 44 10 11 23 45 69 41 Wigan 44 10 13 21 37 64 40 Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breach of financial regulations Wigan deducted 3 points for breach of financial regulations Top two promoted, third to sixth places in play-offs, bottom three relegated