Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 45 28 14 3 84 35 98 -- champions Sheff Utd 44 27 7 10 71 37 88 -- promoted --------------------------------- Luton 44 21 15 8 56 38 78 Middlesbrough 44 22 8 14 83 54 74 Coventry 45 18 15 12 57 45 69 Millwall 45 19 11 15 54 46 68 --------------------------------- Sunderland 45 17 15 13 65 55 66 Blackburn 44 19 8 17 47 50 65 West Brom 44 17 12 15 55 49 63 Swansea 45 17 12 16 65 62 63 Preston 45 17 12 16 45 56 63 Norwich 44 17 11 16 56 51 62 Watford 45 15 15 15 54 53 60 Hull 45 14 15 16 51 61 57 Bristol City 45 14 14 17 53 56 56 Stoke 45 14 11 20 55 52 53 Birmingham 45 14 11 20 46 56 53 QPR 45 13 11 21 44 69 50 Cardiff 44 13 10 21 40 53 49 Rotherham 44 10 16 18 48 60 46 Huddersfield 43 11 11 21 42 61 44 --------------------------------- Reading 45 13 11 21 46 66 44 Blackpool 45 10 11 24 47 72 41 -- relegated Wigan 45 10 14 21 38 65 41 -- relegated Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breach of financial regulationsWigan deducted 3 points for breach of financial regulationsTop two promoted, third to sixth places in play-offs, bottom three relegated