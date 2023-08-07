Football: English Championship Table
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM
London, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Sunday's matches on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Watford 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Stoke 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 Plymouth 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Ipswich 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Southampton 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Blackburn 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Leicester 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Norwich 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Millwall 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Cardiff 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Leeds 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Birmingham 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Preston 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Bristol City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Swansea 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Coventry 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Hull 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 West Brom 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Sheff Wed 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Middlesbrough 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Huddersfield 1 0 0 1 1 3 0Rotherham 1 0 0 1 1 4 0QPR 1 0 0 1 0 4 0