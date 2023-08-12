Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Ipswich 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Leicester 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Watford 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 Plymouth 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Norwich 2 1 1 0 6 5 4 Southampton 2 1 1 0 6 5 4 Blackburn 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Preston 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Birmingham 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Bristol City 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Coventry 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 Hull 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 Stoke 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 West Brom 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Millwall 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 QPR 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 Cardiff 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Swansea 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Leeds 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Rotherham 2 0 1 1 3 6 1 Sunderland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Sheff Wed 2 0 0 2 3 6 0Huddersfield 2 0 0 2 1 4 0Middlesbrough 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham

Recent Stories

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

3 minutes ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

15 minutes ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

15 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

42 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

42 minutes ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

42 minutes ago
Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

42 minutes ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

41 minutes ago
 Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage ..

Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage

42 minutes ago
 CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebr ..

CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

42 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots ..

Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots of white fly, pink worm

42 minutes ago
 Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" dri ..

Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" drive

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous