Football: English Championship table

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Southampton 3 2 1 0 8 6 7 Ipswich 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Leicester 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Watford 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 Plymouth 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 Norwich 2 1 1 0 6 5 4 Blackburn 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Preston 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Birmingham 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Bristol City 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 West Brom 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 Coventry 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 Hull 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 Stoke 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Millwall 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 QPR 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 Leeds 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Cardiff 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Swansea 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Rotherham 2 0 1 1 3 6 1 Sunderland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Sheff Wed 2 0 0 2 3 6 0Huddersfield 2 0 0 2 1 4 0Middlesbrough 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

