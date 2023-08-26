Football: English Championship Table
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 09:30 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Ipswich 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 Leicester 3 3 0 0 5 2 9 Norwich 3 2 1 0 9 6 7 Birmingham 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Southampton 3 2 1 0 8 6 7 Hull 4 2 1 1 8 6 7 Preston 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 Stoke 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 Bristol City 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 Watford 3 1 1 1 4 1 4 Coventry 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 Plymouth 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 Blackburn 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 West Brom 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 Sunderland 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 Millwall 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 QPR 3 1 0 2 2 6 3 Swansea 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 Leeds 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Cardiff 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 Huddersfield 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 Rotherham 3 0 1 2 4 8 1Middlesbrough 3 0 1 2 1 5 1Sheff Wed 3 0 0 3 3 7 0