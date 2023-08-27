Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leicester 4 4 0 0 7 3 12 Norwich 4 3 1 0 13 6 10 Birmingham 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 Southampton 4 3 1 0 10 7 10 Preston 4 3 1 0 6 3 10 Ipswich 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 West Brom 4 2 1 1 9 7 7 Hull 4 2 1 1 8 6 7 Blackburn 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 Stoke 4 2 0 2 5 4 6 Millwall 4 2 0 2 3 4 6 Coventry 4 1 2 1 5 3 5 Leeds 4 1 2 1 7 7 5 Bristol City 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 Watford 4 1 1 2 4 2 4 Plymouth 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 Cardiff 4 1 1 2 6 7 4 Sunderland 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 QPR 4 1 0 3 3 8 3 Swansea 4 0 2 2 5 7 2 Rotherham 4 0 1 3 5 10 1 Middlesbrough 4 0 1 3 3 9 1Huddersfield 4 0 1 3 2 9 1Sheff Wed 4 0 0 4 4 9 0