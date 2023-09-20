Football: English Championship Table
London, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Preston 7 6 1 0 12 5 19 Ipswich 7 6 0 1 13 7 18 Leicester 6 5 0 1 11 5 15 Norwich 6 4 1 1 15 8 13 Bristol City 7 3 3 1 9 6 12 Hull 6 3 2 1 10 7 11 Birmingham 7 3 2 2 8 7 11 Sunderland 6 3 1 2 12 6 10 Cardiff 7 3 1 3 13 12 10 Blackburn 6 3 1 2 8 9 10 Southampton 7 3 1 3 11 17 10 Leeds 6 2 3 1 10 7 9 Watford 6 2 2 2 9 5 8 West Brom 6 2 2 2 10 9 8 Coventry 7 1 4 2 11 10 7 Plymouth 7 2 1 4 10 11 7 Huddersfield 6 2 1 3 6 10 7 Millwall 6 2 1 3 4 8 7 QPR 7 2 1 4 7 12 7 Stoke 6 2 0 4 5 7 6 Rotherham 6 1 1 4 7 13 4 Swansea 7 0 3 4 7 12 3Sheff Wed 7 0 2 5 5 11 2Middlesbrough 7 0 2 5 5 14 2