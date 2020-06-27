UrduPoint.com
Football: English Championship Table

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leeds 39 22 8 9 59 32 74 West Brom 39 19 14 6 64 38 71 ---------------------------------- Brentford 39 19 9 11 67 33 66 Fulham 39 18 10 11 52 43 64 Nottm Forest 38 16 13 9 49 39 61 Cardiff 39 15 15 9 57 51 60 ---------------------------------- Preston 39 16 9 14 52 49 57 Derby 39 15 12 12 54 52 57 Blackburn 39 15 11 13 55 48 56 Swansea 39 14 14 11 49 46 56 Millwall 39 13 16 10 46 43 55 Bristol City 38 15 10 13 52 56 55 QPR 39 14 8 17 58 64 50 Reading 39 13 10 16 48 45 49 Sheff Wed 38 13 10 15 47 50 49 Birmingham 39 12 13 14 51 60 49 Wigan 39 12 11 16 42 50 47 Charlton 39 12 9 18 46 54 45 Middlesbrough 39 10 14 15 39 50 44 Stoke 39 12 7 20 50 58 43 Hull 39 11 9 19 52 67 42 ---------------------------------- Huddersfield 38 11 9 18 45 60 42 Luton 39 11 6 22 45 72 39 Barnsley 39 9 11 19 43 62 38 Note: Top two promoted automatically, third to sixth place go into play-offs, bottom three relegated

