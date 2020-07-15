Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leeds 43 25 9 9 69 34 84 West Brom 44 22 16 6 74 41 82 ------------------------------ Brentford 43 23 9 11 78 35 78 Fulham 44 22 11 11 58 44 77 Nottm Forest 43 18 15 10 55 43 69 Cardiff 44 17 16 11 62 57 67 ------------------------------ Millwall 44 16 17 11 50 46 65 Swansea 43 16 15 12 55 50 63 Preston 43 17 11 15 56 52 62 Derby 44 16 13 15 58 60 61 Bristol City 43 17 10 16 58 62 61 Blackburn 44 16 12 16 60 57 60 Wigan 44 15 12 17 54 53 57 Reading 44 15 11 18 55 50 56 Sheffield Wednesday 44 15 11 18 54 59 56 Queens Park Rangers 44 15 9 20 61 71 54 Middlesbrough 44 12 14 18 45 57 50 Stoke 43 14 7 22 56 66 49 Birmingham 43 12 13 18 52 69 49 Huddersfield 44 12 12 20 49 65 48 Charlton 43 12 10 21 47 58 46 --------------------------------- Hull 44 12 9 23 57 83 45 Luton Town 44 12 9 23 50 80 45 Barnsley 43 10 13 20 46 67 43 Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth places in play-offs, bottom three relegated