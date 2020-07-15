UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Championship Table

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leeds 43 25 9 9 69 34 84 West Brom 44 22 16 6 74 41 82 ------------------------------ Brentford 43 23 9 11 78 35 78 Fulham 44 22 11 11 58 44 77 Nottm Forest 43 18 15 10 55 43 69 Cardiff 44 17 16 11 62 57 67 ------------------------------ Millwall 44 16 17 11 50 46 65 Swansea 43 16 15 12 55 50 63 Preston 43 17 11 15 56 52 62 Derby 44 16 13 15 58 60 61 Bristol City 43 17 10 16 58 62 61 Blackburn 44 16 12 16 60 57 60 Wigan 44 15 12 17 54 53 57 Reading 44 15 11 18 55 50 56 Sheffield Wednesday 44 15 11 18 54 59 56 Queens Park Rangers 44 15 9 20 61 71 54 Middlesbrough 44 12 14 18 45 57 50 Stoke 43 14 7 22 56 66 49 Birmingham 43 12 13 18 52 69 49 Huddersfield 44 12 12 20 49 65 48 Charlton 43 12 10 21 47 58 46 --------------------------------- Hull 44 12 9 23 57 83 45 Luton Town 44 12 9 23 50 80 45 Barnsley 43 10 13 20 46 67 43 Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth places in play-offs, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Rangers Derby Bristol Swansea Reading Sheffield Middlesbrough Luton Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Top

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

35 minutes ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

3 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

4 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

5 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

5 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.