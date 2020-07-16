Football: English Championship table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leeds 43 25 9 9 69 34 84 West Brom 44 22 16 6 74 41 82 ----------------------------- Brentford 44 24 9 11 79 35 81 Fulham 44 22 11 11 58 44 77 Nottm Forest 44 18 16 10 57 45 70 Cardiff 44 17 16 11 62 57 67 ----------------------------- Millwall 44 16 17 11 50 46 65 Swansea 44 16 16 12 57 52 64 Preston 44 17 11 16 56 53 62 Bristol City 44 17 11 16 59 63 62 Derby 44 16 13 15 58 60 61 Blackburn 44 16 12 16 60 57 60 Wigan 44 15 12 17 54 53 57 Reading 44 15 11 18 55 50 56 Sheff Wed 44 15 11 18 54 59 56 QPR 44 15 9 20 61 71 54 Stoke 44 14 8 22 57 67 50 Middlesbrough 44 12 14 18 45 57 50 Birmingham 44 12 14 18 53 70 50 Huddersfield 44 12 12 20 49 65 48 Charlton 44 12 11 21 48 59 47 ------------------------ Hull 44 12 9 23 57 83 45 Luton 44 12 9 23 50 80 45 Barnsley 43 10 13 20 46 67 43 Note:Top two promoted, third to sixth places in play-offs, bottom three relegated