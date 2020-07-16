UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Championship Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Leeds 43 25 9 9 69 34 84 West Brom 44 22 16 6 74 41 82 ----------------------------- Brentford 44 24 9 11 79 35 81 Fulham 44 22 11 11 58 44 77 Nottm Forest 44 18 16 10 57 45 70 Cardiff 44 17 16 11 62 57 67 ----------------------------- Millwall 44 16 17 11 50 46 65 Swansea 44 16 16 12 57 52 64 Preston 44 17 11 16 56 53 62 Bristol City 44 17 11 16 59 63 62 Derby 44 16 13 15 58 60 61 Blackburn 44 16 12 16 60 57 60 Wigan 44 15 12 17 54 53 57 Reading 44 15 11 18 55 50 56 Sheff Wed 44 15 11 18 54 59 56 QPR 44 15 9 20 61 71 54 Stoke 44 14 8 22 57 67 50 Middlesbrough 44 12 14 18 45 57 50 Birmingham 44 12 14 18 53 70 50 Huddersfield 44 12 12 20 49 65 48 Charlton 44 12 11 21 48 59 47 ------------------------ Hull 44 12 9 23 57 83 45 Luton 44 12 9 23 50 80 45 Barnsley 43 10 13 20 46 67 43 Note:Top two promoted, third to sixth places in play-offs, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Derby Bristol Swansea Reading Middlesbrough Luton Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Top

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

OPEC+ Believes Market to Absorb Oil Supply Increas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.