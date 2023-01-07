Football: English FA Cup result

London, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :English FA Cup result on Friday: Third round Manchester United 3 (Antony 4, Coady 52-og, Rashford 90+7-pen) Everton 1 (Coady 14) Playing Saturday Crystal Palace v Southampton, Forest Green v Birmingham City, Gillingham v Leicester, Preston v Huddersfield, Reading v Watford, Tottenham v Portsmouth (all 1230 GMT), Blackpool v Nottingham Forest, Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley, Bournemouth v Burnley, Chesterfield v West Brom, Fleetwood Town v QPR, Hull v Fulham, Ipswich v Rotherham, Middlesbrough v Brighton, Millwall v Sheffield Utd, Shrewsbury v Sunderland (all 1500), Brentford v West Ham, Coventry v Wrexham, Grimsby v Burton Albion, Luton v Wigan (all 1500), Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (1800), Liverpool v Wolves (2000) Sunday Bristol City v Swansea, Derby v Barnsley (both 1230), Cardiff v Leeds, Hartlepool v Stoke, Norwich v Blackburn Rovers, Stockport v Walsall (all 1400), Aston Villa v Stevenage, Manchester City v Chelsea (both 1630) MondayOxford United v Arsenal (2000)