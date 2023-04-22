UrduPoint.com

Football: English FA Cup Result

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Football: English FA Cup result

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :English FA Cup semi-final result at Wembley on Saturday: Manchester City 3 (Mahrez 43-pen, 64, 66) Sheffield United 0 Playing Sunday (1530 GMT)Brighton v Manchester United

