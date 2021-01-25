UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English FA Cup Results

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Football: English FA Cup results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :English FA Cup results before Sunday's late game: Fourth round Brentford 1 (Sorensen 7) Leicester 3 (Under 46, Tielemans 51-pen, Maddison 71) Chelsea 3 (Abraham 11, 17, 74) Luton 1 (Clark 30) Fulham 0 Burnley 3 (Rodriguez 31, 71-pen, Long 81) Manchester United 3 (Greenwood 26, Rashford 48, Fernandes 78) Liverpool 2 (Salah 18, 59) Playing later Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (2000 GMT) Playing Monday Wycombe v Tottenham (1945 GMT) Playing Tuesday Bournemouth v Crawley (1900 GMT) Played Saturday Barnsley 1 (Styles 56) Norwich 0 Brighton 2 (Bissouma 27, Alzate 58) Blackpool 1 (Madine 45) Cheltenham 1 (May 59) Manchester City 3 (Foden 81, Jesus 84, Torres 90+4) Millwall 0 Bristol City 3 (Diedhiou 32-pen, Wells 58, Semenyo 72) Sheffield United 2 (Basham 39, Sharp 47) Plymouth 1 (Camara 75) Southampton 1 (Gabriel 24-og) Arsenal 0 Swansea 5 (Cullen 7, 67, Grimes 29, 61-pen, Cooper 84) Nottingham Forest 1 (Knockaert 56) West Ham 4 (Fornals 2, Yarmolenko 32, Butler 54-og, Afolayan 78) Doncaster 0 Playing FridayChorley 0 Wolves 1 (Vitinha 12)

Related Topics

Liverpool Southampton Bristol Bournemouth Swansea Leicester Sheffield Blackpool Plymouth Norwich Brighton Luton Nottingham Manchester United May Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Tottenham

Recent Stories

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

22 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

2 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

3 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

5 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

5 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.