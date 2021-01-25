Football: English FA Cup results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :English FA Cup results before Sunday's late game: Fourth round Brentford 1 (Sorensen 7) Leicester 3 (Under 46, Tielemans 51-pen, Maddison 71) Chelsea 3 (Abraham 11, 17, 74) Luton 1 (Clark 30) Fulham 0 Burnley 3 (Rodriguez 31, 71-pen, Long 81) Manchester United 3 (Greenwood 26, Rashford 48, Fernandes 78) Liverpool 2 (Salah 18, 59) Playing later Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (2000 GMT) Playing Monday Wycombe v Tottenham (1945 GMT) Playing Tuesday Bournemouth v Crawley (1900 GMT) Played Saturday Barnsley 1 (Styles 56) Norwich 0 Brighton 2 (Bissouma 27, Alzate 58) Blackpool 1 (Madine 45) Cheltenham 1 (May 59) Manchester City 3 (Foden 81, Jesus 84, Torres 90+4) Millwall 0 Bristol City 3 (Diedhiou 32-pen, Wells 58, Semenyo 72) Sheffield United 2 (Basham 39, Sharp 47) Plymouth 1 (Camara 75) Southampton 1 (Gabriel 24-og) Arsenal 0 Swansea 5 (Cullen 7, 67, Grimes 29, 61-pen, Cooper 84) Nottingham Forest 1 (Knockaert 56) West Ham 4 (Fornals 2, Yarmolenko 32, Butler 54-og, Afolayan 78) Doncaster 0 Playing FridayChorley 0 Wolves 1 (Vitinha 12)