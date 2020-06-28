Football: English FA Cup Results - 1st Update
Sun 28th June 2020 | 10:10 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :English FA Cup results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time): Quarter-finals Leicester 0 Chelsea 1 (Barkley 63) Sheffield United 1 (McGoldrick 87) Arsenal 2 (Pepe 25-pen, Ceballos 90+1) Playing later Newcastle v Manchester City (1730 GMT) Played SaturdayNorwich 1 (Cantwell 75) Manchester United 2 (Ighalo 51, Maguire 118) aet