Football: English FA Cup results -- 2nd update

London, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :English FA Cup results on Saturday: Third round Blackpool 4 (Ekpiteta 17, Poveda-Ocampo 64, Hamilton 71, Yates 87) Nottingham Forest 1 (Yates 90+2) Boreham Wood 1 (Ndlovu 78) Accrington Stanley 1 (Astley 6) Bournemouth 2 (Christie 12, Solanke 48) Burnley 4 (Benson 6, 57, Zaroury 39, 43) Brentford 0 West Ham 1 (Benrahma 79) Chesterfield 3 (Williams 7, Dobra 36, 41) West Brom 3 (Thomas-Asante 2, 90+3, Ahearne-Grant 17) Coventry 3 (Sheaf 36, Gyokeres 69, Palmer 76) Wrexham 4 (Dalby 12, Lee 18, O'Connor 45, Mullin 58-pen) Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 14) Southampton 2 (Ward-Prowse 37, Armstrong 68) Fleetwood 2 (Nsiala 40, Omochere 67) QPR 1 (Field 37) Gillingham 0 Leicester 1 (Iheanacho 56) Grimsby 1 (Richardson 76) Burton 0 Hull 0 Fulham 2 (Kurzawa 37, James 90+4) Ipswich 4 (Humphreys 43, Chaplin 74-pen, Ladapo 79, Burns 87-pen) Rotherham 1 (Washington 47-pen) Luton 1 (Cornick 45) Wigan 1 (Naylor 17) Middlesbrough 1 (Akpom 13) Brighton 5 (Gross 8, Lallana 29, Mac Allister 58, 80, Undav 88) Millwall 0 Sheffield United 2 (Jebbison 23, Bogle 36) Preston 3 (Lees 60-og, Diaby 73, Browne 85) Huddersfield 1 (Kamberi 57) Reading 2 (Abrefa 45+3, Long 90+3) Watford 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2 (Windass 52, 66) Newcastle 1 (Guimaraes 69) Shrewsbury 1 (Pennington 81) Sunderland 2 (Stewart 90+2, O'Nien 90+4) Tottenham 1 (Kane 50) Portsmouth 0 Playing later Liverpool v Wolves (2000) Postponed (waterlogged pitch) Forest Green v Birmingham Playing Sunday Bristol City v Swansea, Derby v Barnsley (both 1230), Cardiff v Leeds, Hartlepool v Stoke, Norwich v Blackburn, Stockport v Walsall (all 1400), Aston Villa v Stevenage, Manchester City v Chelsea (both 1630) Playing Monday Oxford United v Arsenal (2000) Played FridayManchester United 3 (Antony 4, Coady 52-og, Rashford 90+7-pen) Everton 1 (Coady 14)