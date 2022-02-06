UrduPoint.com

Football: English FA Cup Results -- Collated

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Football: English FA Cup results -- collated

London, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Collated English FA Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra time): Fourth round Chelsea 2 (Azpilicueta 41, Alonso 105+1) Plymouth 1 (Gillesphey 8) aet Kidderminster 1 (Penny 19) West Ham 2 (Rice 90+1, Bowen 120+1) aet Crystal Palace 2 (Guehi 4, Olise 22) Hartlepool 0 Everton 4 (Mina 31, Richarlison 48, Holgate 62, Townsend 90+1) Brentford 1 (Toney 54-pen) Huddersfield 1 (Holmes 19) Barnsley 0 Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 6, Stones 13, Mahrez 53-pen, 57) Fulham 1 (Carvalho 4) Peterborough 2 (Ward 25, Jones 72) QPR 0 Southampton 2 (S.

Armstrong 63, Walker-Peters 112) Coventry 1 (Gyokeres 22) aet Stoke 2 (Maja 14, Brown 62) Wigan 0 Wolves 0 Norwich 1 (McLean 45+1) Cambridge 0 Luton 3 (Burke 16, Gomes 23, Muskwe 88) Tottenham 3 (Kane 13, 66, March 24-og) Brighton 1 (Bissouma 63) Playing Sunday (GMT) Liverpool v Cardiff (1200), Nottingham Forest v Leicester (1600), Bournemouth v Boreham Wood (1830) Played FridayManchester United 1 (Sancho 25) Middlesbrough 1 (Crooks 64) aetMiddlesbrough won 8-7 on penalties

Related Topics

Peterborough Bowen Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Middlesbrough Coventry Cambridge Plymouth Norwich Brighton Luton Nottingham Stoke Cardiff March Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

27 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

32 minutes ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

9 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

9 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

9 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>