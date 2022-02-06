Football: English FA Cup Results -- Collated
Published February 06, 2022
London, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Collated English FA Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra time): Fourth round Chelsea 2 (Azpilicueta 41, Alonso 105+1) Plymouth 1 (Gillesphey 8) aet Kidderminster 1 (Penny 19) West Ham 2 (Rice 90+1, Bowen 120+1) aet Crystal Palace 2 (Guehi 4, Olise 22) Hartlepool 0 Everton 4 (Mina 31, Richarlison 48, Holgate 62, Townsend 90+1) Brentford 1 (Toney 54-pen) Huddersfield 1 (Holmes 19) Barnsley 0 Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 6, Stones 13, Mahrez 53-pen, 57) Fulham 1 (Carvalho 4) Peterborough 2 (Ward 25, Jones 72) QPR 0 Southampton 2 (S.
Armstrong 63, Walker-Peters 112) Coventry 1 (Gyokeres 22) aet Stoke 2 (Maja 14, Brown 62) Wigan 0 Wolves 0 Norwich 1 (McLean 45+1) Cambridge 0 Luton 3 (Burke 16, Gomes 23, Muskwe 88) Tottenham 3 (Kane 13, 66, March 24-og) Brighton 1 (Bissouma 63) Playing Sunday (GMT) Liverpool v Cardiff (1200), Nottingham Forest v Leicester (1600), Bournemouth v Boreham Wood (1830) Played FridayManchester United 1 (Sancho 25) Middlesbrough 1 (Crooks 64) aetMiddlesbrough won 8-7 on penalties