Football: English League Cup Final Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 02:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :result of the English League Cup final on Sunday: At Wembley Stadium, LondonManchester United 2 (Casemiro 33, Botman 39-og) Newcastle 0
