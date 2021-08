Football: English League Cup results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :English League Cup results on Wednesday: Second round Newcastle 0 Burnley 0, Burnley won 4-3 on penalties Newport 0 Southampton 8 West Brom 0 Arsenal 6 Played Tuesday Barrow 0 Aston Villa 6 Blackpool 2 Sunderland 3 Birmingham 0 Fulham 2 Brentford 3 Forest Green 1 Cardiff 0 Brighton 2 Gillingham 1 Cheltenham 1, Cheltenham won 5-4 on penalties Huddersfield 1 Everton 2 Leeds 3 Crewe 0 Millwall 3 Cambridge Utd 1 Morecambe 2 Preston 4 Norwich 6 Bournemouth 0 Nottingham Forest 0 Wolves 4 Northampton 0 AFC Wimbledon 1 Oldham 0 Accrington 0, Oldham won 5-4 on penalties QPR 2 Oxford 0 Sheffield Utd 2 Derby 1 Shrewsbury 0 Rochdale 2 Stevenage 2 Wycombe 2, Wycombe won 5-3 on penalties Stoke 2 Doncaster 0 Swansea 4 Plymouth 1Watford 1 Crystal Palace 0Wigan 0 Bolton 0, Wigan won 5-4 on penalties