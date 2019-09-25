UrduPoint.com
Football: English League Cup Results

London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :English League Cup results on Tuesday: Third round Arsenal 5 (Martinelli 31, 90, Holding 71, Willock 77, Nelson 84) Nottingham Forest 0 Colchester 0 Tottenham 0 Colchester won 4-3 on penalties Crawley 1 (Ferguson 38) Stoke 1 (Vokes 23) Crawley won 5-3 on penalties Luton 0 Leicester 4 (Gray 34, Justin 44, Tielemans 79, Iheanacho 86) Portsmouth 0 Southampton 4 (Ings 21, 44, Cedric 77, Redmond 87) Preston 0 Manchester City 3 (Sterling 20, Jesus 35, Ledson 42-og) Sheffield Wednesday 0 Everton 2 (Calvert-Lewin 6, 10) Watford 2 (Welbeck 28, Pereyra 79) Swansea 1 (Surridge 34) Playing Wednesday (1845 GMT unless stated)Brighton v Aston Villa, Burton v Bournemouth, Chelsea v Grimsby, MK Dons v Liverpool, Oxford v West Ham, Sheffield United v Sunderland, Wolves v Reading, Manchester United v Rochdale (1900)

