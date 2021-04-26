UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Leading Scorers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:10 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premier League leading scorers after the weekend's matches: 21: Kane (Tottenham) 20: Salah (Liverpool) 16: Fernandes (Man Utd) 15: Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 14: Bamford (Leeds), Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13: Lacazette (Arsenal), Vardy (Leicester)12: Gundogan (Man City), Watkins (Aston Villa)10: Ings (Southampton), Rashford (Man Utd), Wilson (Newcastle), Wood (Burnley)

