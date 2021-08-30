Football: English Premier League leading scorers

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai's special car plate numbers auction

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to list in less than 8 months on A ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Ministry of Community Development