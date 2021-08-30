Football: English Premier League Leading Scorers
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 01:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :English Premier League leading scorers on Sunday: 4: Antonio (West Ham)3: Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Fernandes (Man Utd), Greenwood (Man Utd)2: Benrahma (West Ham), Fornals (West Ham), Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Gray (Everton), Ings (Aston Villa), Jota (Liverpool), Maupay (Brighton), Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Torres (Man City), Vardy (Leicester), Wilson (Newcastle)