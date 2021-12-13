Football: English Premier League Leading Scorers
Londres, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League leading scorers after the weekend's matches: 14 goals: Salah (Liverpool) 9 goals: Vardy (Leicester) 8 goals: Jota (Liverpool) 7 goals: Dennis (Watford), Ronaldo (Manchester United), Mane (Liverpool), Raphinha (Leeds), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)6 goals: Antonio (West Ham), Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Maupay (Brighton), Mount (Chelsea), Son (Tottenham), Wilson (Newcastle)afp