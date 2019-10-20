Football: English Premier League Leading Scorers
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :English Premier League leading scorers after Sunday's matches: 8: Abraham (Chelsea), Aguero (Man City) 7: Aubameyang (Arsenal) 6: Pukki (Norwich), Sterling (Man City), Vardy (Leicester)5: Kane (Tottenham), Mané (Liverpool), Wilson (Bournemouth)4: Barnes (Burnley), Ferreira Da Silva (Aston Villa), Haller (West Ham), Ings (Southampton), Mount (Chelsea), Rashford (Man Utd), Salah (Liverpool), B.
Silva (Man City), Woods (Burnley)