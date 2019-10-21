UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Leading Scorers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Football: English Premier League leading scorers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :English Premier League leading scorers after Sunday's matches: 8: Abraham (Chelsea), Aguero (Man City) 7: Aubameyang (Arsenal) 6: Pukki (Norwich), Sterling (Man City), Vardy (Leicester)5: Kane (Tottenham), Mané (Liverpool), Wilson (Bournemouth)4: Barnes (Burnley), Ferreira Da Silva (Aston Villa), Haller (West Ham), Ings (Southampton), Mount (Chelsea), Rashford (Man Utd), Salah (Liverpool), B.

Silva (Man City), Woods (Burnley)

Related Topics

Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Norwich Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

5 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

6 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

7 hours ago

Worldâ€™s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

7 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.