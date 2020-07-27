Football: English Premier League Leading Scorers
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League leading scorers after Sunday's final round of matches in the 2019/2020 season: 23: Vardy (Leicester) 22: Aubameyang (Arsenal), Ings (Southampton) 20: Sterling (Manchester City) 19: Salah (Liverpool)18: Kane (Tottenham), Mane (Liverpool)17: Jimenez (Wolves), Martial (Manchester United), Rashford (Manchester United)