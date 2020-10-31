Football: English Premier League Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :English Premier League result on Friday: Wolves 2 (Ait Nouri 18, Podence 27) Crystal Palace 0 Playing Saturday (all times GMT) Sheffield United v Manchester City (1230), Burnley v Chelsea (1500), Liverpool v West Ham (1730) Sunday Aston Villa v Southampton (1200), Newcastle v Everton (1400), Manchester United v Arsenal (1630), Tottenham v Brighton (1915) MondayFulham v West Brom (1730), Leeds v Leicester (2000)