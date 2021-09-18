UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Result

Sat 18th September 2021

Football: English Premier League result

London, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Wolverhampton 0 Brentford 2 (Toney 28-pen, Mbeumo 34) Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated): Burnley v Arsenal, Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Manchester City v Southampton, Norwich v Watford, Aston Villa v Everton (1630) Sunday Brighton v Leicester (1300), West Ham v Manchester United (1300), Tottenham v Chelsea (1530) Played FridayNewcastle 1 (Saint-Maximin 44) Leeds 1 (Raphinha 13).

