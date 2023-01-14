Football: English Premier League Result
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premier League result on Friday: Aston Villa 2 (Bailey 3, Buendia 64) Leeds 1 (Bamford 83) Playing Saturday (all times GMT) Man Utd v Man City (1230), Brighton v Liverpool, Everton v Southampton, Nottingham Forest v Leicester, Wolves v West Ham, Brentford v Bournemouth (1730) SundayChelsea v Crystal Palace (1400), Newcastle v Fulham (1400), Tottenham v Arsenal (1630)