UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Result

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Football: English Premier League result

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :English Premier League result on Sunday: Tottenham 2 (Skipp 46, Kane 82) Chelsea 0 Played Saturday Bournemouth 1 (Lerma 83) Manchester City 4 (Alvarez 15, Haaland 29, Foden 45, Mepham 51-og) Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 0 Everton 0 Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 63-pen, Buendia 81) Leeds 1 (Firpo 77) Southampton 0 Leicester 0 Arsenal 1 (Martinelli 46) West Ham 4 (Ings 70, 73, Rice 78, Antonio 85) Nottingham Forest 0 Played FridayFulham 1 (Solomon 64) Wolves 1 (Sarabia 23)

Related Topics

Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Nottingham Leeds Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

43 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

2 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

4 hours ago
 Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.