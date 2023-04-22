Football: English Premier League Result
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Early English Premier League result on Saturday: Fulham 2 (Wilson 58, Pereira 72) Leeds 1 (Bamford 78) Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated) Brentford v Aston Villa Crystal Palace v Everton Leicester v Wolves Liverpool v Nottingham Forest Sunday Bournemouth v West Ham (1300 GMT) Newcastle v Tottenham (1300 GMT) Played FridayArsenal 3 (Martinelli 20, Odegaard 88, Saka 90) Southampton 3 (Alcaraz 1, Walcott 14, Caleta-Car 66).