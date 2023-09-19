Football: English Premier League Result
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 02:40 AM
London, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Football: English Premier League result on Monday: Nottingham Forest 1 (Hudson-Odoi 61) Burnley 1 (Amdouni 41) Played Sunday Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 0 Everton 0 Arsenal 1 (Trossard 69) Saturday Aston Villa 3 (Duran 87, Luiz 90+9-pen, Bailey 90+11) Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 47) Fulham 1 (Vinicius 65) Luton 0 Manchester United 1 (Mejbri 73) Brighton 3 (Welbeck 20, Gross 53, Pedro 71) Newcastle 1 (Wilson 64-pen) Brentford 0 Tottenham 2 (Richarlison 90+7, Kulusevski 90+9) Sheffield United 1 (Hamer 73)West Ham 1 (Ward-Prowse 36) Manchester City 3 (Doku 46, Silva 76, Haaland 86)Wolves 1 (Hwang 7) Liverpool 3 (Gakpo 55, Robertson 85, Bueno 90+1-og)