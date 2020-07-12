Football: English Premier League Result
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:30 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Early English Premier League result on Sunday: Wolves 3 (Jimenez 45+2-pen, Dendoncker 46, Jota 74) Everton 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (1300), Tottenham v Arsenal (1530), Bournemouth v Leicester (1800) Monday Manchester United v Southampton (1900) Played Saturday Norwich 0 West Ham 4 (Antonio 11, 45+1, 54, 74) Watford 2 (Deeney 52-pen, 82-pen) Newcastle 1 (Gayle 23) Liverpool 1 (Robertson 34) Burnley 1 (Rodriguez 69) Sheffield United 3 (McGoldrick 18, 77, McBurnie 33) Chelsea 0Brighton 0 Manchester City 5 (Sterling 21, 53, 81, Jesus 44, Bernardo Silva 56)afp