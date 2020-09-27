Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
London, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Sheffield United 0 Leeds 1 (Bamford 88) Tottenham 1 (Moura 25) Newcastle 1 (Wilson 90+7-pen) Playing later (all times GMT) Manchester City v Leicester (1530), West Ham v Wolves (1800) Played Saturday Brighton 2 (Maupay 40-pen, March 90+5) Manchester United 3 (Dunk 43-og, Rashford 55, Fernandes 90+10-pen) Burnley 0 Southampton 1 (Ings 5) Crystal Palace 1 (Kouyate 26) Everton 2 (Calvert-Lewin 10, Richarlison 40-pen) West Brom 3 (Robinson 4, 25, Bartley 27) Chelsea 3 (Mount 55, Hudson-Odoi 70, Abraham 90+3) Playing MondayFulham v Aston Villa (1745), Liverpool v Arsenal (1900)