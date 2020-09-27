UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

London, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Sheffield United 0 Leeds 1 (Bamford 88) Tottenham 1 (Moura 25) Newcastle 1 (Wilson 90+7-pen) Playing later (all times GMT) Manchester City v Leicester (1530), West Ham v Wolves (1800) Played Saturday Brighton 2 (Maupay 40-pen, March 90+5) Manchester United 3 (Dunk 43-og, Rashford 55, Fernandes 90+10-pen) Burnley 0 Southampton 1 (Ings 5) Crystal Palace 1 (Kouyate 26) Everton 2 (Calvert-Lewin 10, Richarlison 40-pen) West Brom 3 (Robinson 4, 25, Bartley 27) Chelsea 3 (Mount 55, Hudson-Odoi 70, Abraham 90+3) Playing MondayFulham v Aston Villa (1745), Liverpool v Arsenal (1900)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Sheffield Brighton Leeds Manchester United March Sunday All Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for vio ..

26 minutes ago

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

56 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

1 hour ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

2 hours ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.