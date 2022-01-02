Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

UrduPoint.com

London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 1 (Saka 31) Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 57-pen, Rodri 90+3) Watford 0 Tottenham 1 (Sanchez 90+6) Playing later Crystal Palace v West Ham (1730) Postponed (due to coronavirus) Leicester v Norwich Playing Sunday (1400 unless stated) Brentford v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Liverpool (1630), Everton v Brighton, Leeds v Burnley Postponed (due to coronavirus) Southampton v Newcastle Playing Monday Manchester United v Wolves (1730) MANCHESTER UNITED

