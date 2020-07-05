Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Burnley 1 (Tarkowski 43) Sheffield United 1 (Egan 80) Newcastle 2 (Almiron 17, Shelvey 67) West Ham 2 (Antonio 4, Soucek 65) Playing later Liverpool v Aston Villa (1530 GMT), Southampton v Manchester City (1800 GMT) Played Saturday Leicester 3 (Iheanacho 49, Vardy 77, 90) Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 5 (Greenwood 29, 54, Rashford 35-pen, Martial 45, Fernandes 59) Bournemouth 2 (Stanislas 16, King 49-pen) Norwich 0 Brighton 1 (Trossard 25) Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43, Lacazette 86) Chelsea 3 (Giroud 28, Willian 43-pen, Barkley 90+1) Watford 0 Playing MondayTottenham v Everton (1900 GMT)