Football: English Premier League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

London, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Leicester 0 West Ham 3 (Antonio 14, Fornals 34, Bowen 83) Southampton 2 (Djenepo 41, Romeu 69) West Brom 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Arsenal v Sheffield United (1300), Wolves v Fulham (1300), Manchester United v Tottenham (1530), Aston Villa v Liverpool (1815) Played Saturday Chelsea 4 (Chilwell 50, Zouma 66, Jorginho 78-pen, 82-pen) Crystal Palace 0 Everton 4 (Calvert-Lewin 16, Mina 45+2, Rodriguez 52, 70) Brighton 2 (Maupay 41, Bissouma 90) Leeds 1 (Rodrigo 59) Manchester City 1 (Sterling 17) Newcastle 3 (Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77-pen) Burnley 1 (Westwood 61) MANCHESTER UNITED

