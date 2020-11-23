UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Fulham 2 (Decordova-Reid 15, Loftus-Cheek 70) Everton 3 (Calvert-Lewin 1, 29, Doucoure 35) Sheffield United 0 West Ham 1 (Haller 56) Leeds 0 Arsenal 0 Playing later Liverpool v Leicester (1915 GMT) Played Saturday Aston Villa 1 (Konsa 47) Brighton 2 (Welbeck 12, March 56) Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 (Fernandez 10-og, Abraham 65) Tottenham 2 (Son 5, Lo Celso 65) Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 56-pen) West Brom 0 Playing MondayBurnley v Crystal Palace (1730 GMT), Wolves v Southampton (2000 GMT)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

