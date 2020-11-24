Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Monday: Burnley 1 (Wood 8) Crystal Palace 0 Playing later Wolves v Southampton (2000 GMT) Played Sunday Fulham 2 (Decordova-Reid 15, Loftus-Cheek 70) Everton 3 (Calvert-Lewin 1, 29, Doucoure 35) Sheffield United 0 West Ham 1 (Haller 56) Leeds 0 Arsenal 0 Liverpool 3 (Evans 21-og, Jota 41, Firmino 86) Leicester 0 Played Saturday Aston Villa 1 (Konsa 47) Brighton 2 (Welbeck 12, March 56) Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 (Fernandez 10-og, Abraham 65)Tottenham 2 (Son 5, Lo Celso 65) Manchester City 0Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 56-pen) West Brom 0