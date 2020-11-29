UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Results

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 1 (Gross 90-pen) Liverpool 1 (Jota 60) Manchester City 5 (Mahrez 6, 22, 69, Mendy 41, Torres 66) Burnley 0 Everton 0 Leeds 1 (Raphinha 79) Playing later (all times GMT) West Brom v Sheffield Utd (2000) Playing Sunday Southampton v Manchester United (1400), Chelsea v Tottenham (1630), Arsenal v Wolves (1915) Playing Monday Leicester v Fulham (1730), West Ham v Aston Villa (2000) Played FridayCrystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 (Wilson 88, Joelinton 89)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Sheffield Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday All Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

21 minutes ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

21 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equ ..

36 minutes ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

39 minutes ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

39 minutes ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.