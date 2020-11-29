Football: English Premier League Results
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 01:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 1 (Gross 90-pen) Liverpool 1 (Jota 60) Manchester City 5 (Mahrez 6, 22, 69, Mendy 41, Torres 66) Burnley 0 Everton 0 Leeds 1 (Raphinha 79) Playing later (all times GMT) West Brom v Sheffield Utd (2000) Playing Sunday Southampton v Manchester United (1400), Chelsea v Tottenham (1630), Arsenal v Wolves (1915) Playing Monday Leicester v Fulham (1730), West Ham v Aston Villa (2000) Played FridayCrystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 (Wilson 88, Joelinton 89)