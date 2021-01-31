Football: English Premier League Results
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 0 Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Eze 60) Wolves 0 Everton 0 Newcastle 2 (Wilson 73, 90) Manchester City 1 (Jesus 9) Sheffield United 0 West Brom 2 (Bartley 47, Pereira 66) Fulham 2 (Decordova-Reid 10, Cavaleiro 77) Playing later Southampton v Aston Villa (2000) Playing SundayChelsea v Burnley (1200), Leicester v Leeds (1400), West Ham v Liverpool (1630), Brighton v Tottenham (1915)