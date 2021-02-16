UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Monday: West Ham 3 (Rice 41-pen, Diop 58, Fredericks 90+6) Sheffield United 0 Playing later Chelsea v Newcastle (2000) Played Sunday Southampton 1 (Ings 25) Wolves 2 (Neves 53-pen, Neto 66) West Brom 1 (Diagne 2) Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 44) Arsenal 4 (Aubameyang 13, 41-pen, 47, Bellerin 45) Leeds 2 (Struijk 58, Costa 69) Everton 0 Fulham 2 (Maja 48, 65) Played Saturday Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 3 (Gudmundsson 5, Rodriguez 10, Lowton 47) Leicester 3 (Maddison 78, Vardy 81, Barnes 85) Liverpool 1 (Salah 67) Manchester City 3 (Rodri 23-pen, Gundogan 50, 66) Tottenham 0 Brighton 0 Aston Villa 0 MANCHESTER UNITED

