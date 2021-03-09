UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Monday: Chelsea 2 (Godfrey 31-og, Jorginho 65-pen) Everton 0 Playing later West Ham v Leeds (2000 GMT) Played Sunday Liverpool 0 Fulham 1 (Lemina 45) Manchester City 0 Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 2-pen, Shaw 50) Tottenham 4 (Bale 25, 49, Kane 52, 77) Crystal Palace 1 (Benteke 45+1) West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 Saturday Burnley 1 (Wood 39) Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 6) Sheffield United 0 Southampton 2 (Ward-Prowse 32-pen, Adams 49) Aston Villa 0 Wolves 0 Brighton 1 (Lallana 10) Leicester 2 (Iheanacho 62, Amartey 87) afpMANCHESTER UNITED

