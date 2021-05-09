UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

London, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Wolves 2 (Traore 76, Gibbs-White 90) Brighton 1 (Dunk 13) Playing later (all times GMT) Aston Villa v Manchester United (1305), West Ham v Everton (1530), Arsenal v West Brom (1800) Played Saturday Leeds 3 (Dallas 13, Bamford 42, Rodrigo 84) Tottenham 1 (Son 25) Liverpool 2 (Mane 31, Thiago 90) Southampton 0 Manchester City 1 (Sterling 44) Chelsea 2 (Ziyech 63, Alonso 90+3) Sheffield United 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Benteke 2, Eze 88) Playing Monday Fulham v Burnley (1900) Played FridayLeicester 2 (Albrighton 80, Iheanacho 87) Newcastle 4 (Willock 22, Dummett 34, Wilson 64, 73)

