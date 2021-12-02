Football: English Premier League results

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry