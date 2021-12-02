Football: English Premier League Results
Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:10 AM
London, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Tuesday: Newcastle 1 (Wilson 61-pen) Norwich 1 (Pukki 79) Playing later (all times GMT) Leeds v Crystal Palace (2015) Wednesday Southampton v Leicester, Watford v Chelsea, West Ham v Brighton, Wolves v Burnley (all 1930), Aston Villa v Manchester City, Everton v Liverpool (both 2015) ThursdayTottenham v Brentford (1930), Manchester United v Arsenal (2015)