Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 08:40 PM
London, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Brighton 5 (Thomas 10-og, Caicedo 15, Trossard 64, Mac Allister 71-pen, 90) Leicester 2 (Iheanacho 1, Daka 33) Playing later Manchester United v Arsenal (1530) Played Saturday Aston Villa 1 (Bailey 74) Manchester City 1 (Haaland 50) Brentford 5 (Toney 30-pen, 43, 58, Mbeumo 80, Wissa 90) Leeds 2 (Sinisterra 45, Roca 79) Chelsea 2 (Chilwell 76, Havertz 88) West Ham 1 (Antonio 62) Everton 0 Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Kouyate 33, Johnson 45-pen) Bournemouth 3 (Billing 51, Solanke 63, Anthony 87)Tottenham 2 (Hojbjerg 40, Kane 75) Fulham 1 (Mitrovic 83)Wolves 1 (Podence 45) Southampton 0