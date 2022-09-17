Football: English Premier League results

London, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Friday: Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 41) Southampton 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Awoniyi 11, O'Brien 77) Fulham 3 (Adarabioyo 54, Palhinha 57, Reed 60) Playing Saturday Wolves v Manchester City (1130), Newcastle v Bournemouth (1400), Tottenham v Leicester (1630) Postponed (due to death of Queen Elizabeth II) Brighton v Crystal Palace Playing Sunday Brentford v Arsenal (1100), Everton v West Ham (1315) Postponed (due to death of Queen Elizabeth II)Chelsea v Liverpool, Manchester United v Leeds