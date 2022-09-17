UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Friday: Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 41) Southampton 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Awoniyi 11, O'Brien 77) Fulham 3 (Adarabioyo 54, Palhinha 57, Reed 60) Playing Saturday Wolves v Manchester City (1130), Newcastle v Bournemouth (1400), Tottenham v Leicester (1630) Postponed (due to death of Queen Elizabeth II) Brighton v Crystal Palace Playing Sunday Brentford v Arsenal (1100), Everton v West Ham (1315) Postponed (due to death of Queen Elizabeth II)Chelsea v Liverpool, Manchester United v Leeds

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

41 minutes ago
 Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

10 hours ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

10 hours ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

10 hours ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.