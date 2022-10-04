Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 02:10 AM
London, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League result on Monday: Leicester 4 (Maddison 25, 35, Barnes 27, Daka 73) Nottingham Forest 0 Played Sunday Leeds 0 Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 6 (Foden 8, 44, 73, Haaland 34, 37, 64) Manchester United 3 (Antony 56, Martial 84, 90-pen) Saturday Arsenal 3 (Partey 20, Jesus 49, Xhaka 67) Tottenham 1 (Kane 31-pen) Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 7) Chelsea 2 (Aubameyang 38, Gallagher 90) Fulham 1 (Reid 88) Newcastle 4 (Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43) Liverpool 3 (Firmino 33, 54, Webster 63-og) Brighton 3 (Trossard 4, 18, 83)Southampton 1 (Aribo 49) Everton 2 (Coady 52, McNeil 54)West Ham 2 (Scamacca 29, Bowen 54) Wolves 0